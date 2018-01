GREENVILLE CO., SC (WSPA) – A Greenville County Sheriff’s Office deputy was involved in a crash Monday night involving a moped near Geer Highway.

According to a news release from the sheriff’s office, the deputy was responding to a call when it collided with an occupied moped near 3251 Geer Highway around 9:45 p.m.

The sheriff’s office said the South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating the crash.