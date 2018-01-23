GSP continues to see big growth in passenger counts

GREER, SC (WSPA) – Passenger counts at Greenville-Spartanburg International Airport experienced double-digit growth in December, according to the airport.

GSP Airport handled 177,894 total passengers in December 2017, up 12.1% from December 2016.

“Not only did overall passenger traffic increase for 10 of the past 12 months, but in October, GSP recorded an impressive 215,335 passengers marking the first time in the airport’s history where the total passenger count exceeded 200,000 in a single month,” said Dave Edwards, President/CEO of the GSP Airport District.

Overall in 2017, passenger traffic was up 6% in 2017 over the previous year.

There was also a 42.8% increase in cargo traffic and a 29.7% increase in fuel sales.

“I am extremely proud of our efforts to date and anticipate even more success in 2018,” said Edwards.