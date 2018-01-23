Gvl Co Council votes on new home development amendment

GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) – Greenville County Council met Tuesday evening to vote on an ordinance that could make it more expensive for people to buy new homes and for the developer to build them.

A public hearing was held, and people on both sides of the debate addressed council.

“Right now, you can build facilities or developments right up against the road or right up to another neighborhood,” said Jim Moore, the president of ‘Citizens for Quality Rural Living’.

Council proposed an amendment that would put more restrictive regulations on subdivisions and developers. Part of the amendment includes making developers put a berm, fence, or tree line surrounding all new neighborhoods.

However, developers say the blanket screening requirement could prohibit some developers from pursuing certain developments.

Michael Dey with the HomeBuilders Association of Greenville says they want the amendment revised because it will be costly, and they say some of their concerns weren’t addressed in the amendment as it stands.

“The problem is those costs find their way into the end place of the home, and it makes housing more expensive,” Dey said.

If housing costs increase, it could hurt the county’s efforts to create affordable housing.

However, Councilman Ennis Fant says he will be proposing an amendment that would remove some of the restrictions as it relates to affordable housing subdivision.