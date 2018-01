SPARTANBURG, SC (WSPA)–Ruth Littlejohn will fill the vacant District 3 seat on Spartanburg City Council. According to Henry Laye, Spartanburg County registration and elections director, no one filed to challenge Littlejohn in a special election.

Littlejohn replaces Rosalyn Henderson Myers who now holds the SC House District 31 seat.

That seat was left vacant when Rep. Harold Mitchell stepped down last year.