Man pleads guilty to robbing Spartanburg man, stealing getaway truck

Related Coverage Man arrested after bank robbery in Spartanburg Co.

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA) — A man will serve prison time for robbing a Spartanburg bank and stealing a getaway truck at gunpoint.

Genuine Truth Banner, 27, of Moore, received a 20-year sentence after pleading guilty Tuesday to several crimes, according to the 7th Circuit Solicitor’s Office.

Prosecutors say Banner admitted to bank robbery, two counts of armed robbery, five counts of kidnapping and possession of a weapon during a violent crime.

Banner must serve 17 years before he’s eligible for parole.

Prosecutors say Banner wore a ski mask and was armed with a .12 gauge pump shotgun when he robbed Spartan Federal Credit Union on Charisma Drive in August 2016.

Several employees were in the bank at the time of the robbery. Prosecutors say during the robbery, Banner fired a shot into the roof.

“This was a brazen bank robbery and I’m thankful nobody was hurt during this scary sequence of events,” Solicitor Barry Barnette said in a news release.

Banner fled the credit union before stealing a truck at gunpoint. The truck was found abandoned in the parking lot of the former Campus Place Apartments.

Deputies with the Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office arrested Banner hours after the robbery at the home of a relative.