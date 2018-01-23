New apartments, downtown Greenville development given initial OK

GREENVILLE, SC (WSPA)–A new development is a step closer to reality in downtown Greenville. There are plans to convert the BB&T tower on College Street into apartments and build a new mixed use building across the street.

According to developers with The Beach Company, Greenville City Council approved the first reading Monday night. There will be some modifications made to the language in the ordinance before a final vote happens.

The developers say that things are still on schedule to begin by the spring, but most of the construction won’t start until summer.