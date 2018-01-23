No students hurt in Inman school bus wreck, school officials say

SPARTANBURG Co, S.C. (WSPA) — School officials say no students were hurt when a school bus was hit from behind by a car.

The accident happened around 7:30 a.m. Tuesday on Blackstock Road near Pine Street in Inman.

Spartanburg School District One said in a Facebook post that several students were on board the bus, but none were hurt.

A school nurse was on the scene and checked students who will be taken to their respective schools, officials say.

Officials say district and school administrators were on scene within minutes.

The S.C. Highway Patrol is investigating the crash.

