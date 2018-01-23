Police searching for suspect in woman’s shooting death

WSPA Staff Published:
Daniel Marquese Smith (Source: Asheville Police Department).

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WSPA) — Asheville police are looking for a man wanted for first-degree murder and armed robbery in the death of a Canton woman.

Police say 30-year-old Rhiannon Willetts was dead when she arrived at a hospital earlier this month with a gunshot wound.

Daniel Marquese Smith, 22, has been charged with first-degree murder and armed robbery in Willetts’ death, according to the Asheville Police Department.

Smith is described as 6 feet 1 inch, 150 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes. Both ears are pierced and he has a “MJ” tattoo on his right forearm.

Police say Smith is considered armed and dangerous.

Rhiannon M. Willetts (Courtesy: Asheville Police Dept.)

Anyone with information on his whereabouts or information about the crime is asked to call the Asheville Police Department at 828-252-1110 or Crime Stoppers at 828-255-5050.