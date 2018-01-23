Police searching for suspect in woman’s shooting death

Related Coverage Canton woman shot to death, police investigating

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WSPA) — Asheville police are looking for a man wanted for first-degree murder and armed robbery in the death of a Canton woman.

Police say 30-year-old Rhiannon Willetts was dead when she arrived at a hospital earlier this month with a gunshot wound.

Daniel Marquese Smith, 22, has been charged with first-degree murder and armed robbery in Willetts’ death, according to the Asheville Police Department.

Smith is described as 6 feet 1 inch, 150 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes. Both ears are pierced and he has a “MJ” tattoo on his right forearm.

Police say Smith is considered armed and dangerous.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts or information about the crime is asked to call the Asheville Police Department at 828-252-1110 or Crime Stoppers at 828-255-5050.