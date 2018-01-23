Powerful earthquake strikes near Kodiak, Alaska

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (WSPA) – An earthquake with a magnitude of 7.9 struck off the coast of Alaska.
It happened about 175 miles southeast of Kodiak.
There were initial reports it was a magnitude 8.2 earthquake, however the U.S. Geological Survey says it was a magnitude of 7.9.
A tsunami warning has been issued.
Kodiak Police Department said in a Facebook post that no waves had hit as of 5:55 a.m. EST.
Police warned residents to remain on high ground while the agency waits for updates.
The National Weather Service said a tsunami watch is in effect for coastal areas of Washington and Oregon states.
Waves are expected to reach Neah Bay around 7:50 a.m. EST.
This is a developing story.
