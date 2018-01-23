Powerful earthquake strikes near Kodiak, Alaska

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (WSPA) – An earthquake with a magnitude of 7.9 struck off the coast of Alaska.

It happened about 175 miles southeast of Kodiak.

There were initial reports it was a magnitude 8.2 earthquake, however the U.S. Geological Survey says it was a magnitude of 7.9.

A tsunami warning has been issued.

Kodiak Police Department said in a Facebook post that no waves had hit as of 5:55 a.m. EST.

Police warned residents to remain on high ground while the agency waits for updates.

The National Weather Service said a tsunami watch is in effect for coastal areas of Washington and Oregon states.

Waves are expected to reach Neah Bay around 7:50 a.m. EST.

Tue Jan 23 10:44:28 UTC 2018 event picture pic.twitter.com/k7EtHLoRAm — NWS Tsunami Alerts (@NWS_NTWC) January 23, 2018

This is a developing story.

Click or tap here for more information from the Alaska Earthquake Center.