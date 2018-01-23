Rock slide closes highway in Madison Co.

MADISON CO., NC (WSPA) – A rock slide has shut down a stretch of NC-209 in Madison County, Tuesday evening.

The slide is located near Waldroup Road south of Hot Springs.

Officials say the area should be cleared and reopened by morning.

A detour has been put in place around the area, northbound drivers should take NC-63 to Bailey Branch Road to US-25/70 Business to US-25/70 to NC-209. Southbound drivers should use the same detour but in reverse.

NCDOT officials say they are removing the debris using two excavators and 14 dumb trucks.