SC Fire Marshal’s Office and Fire Academy under review after recent audit

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WSPA)– The South Carolina Fire Academy and Fire Marshal’s Office are both in the hot seat after a legislative audit. The report was released earlier this month and shows inadequacies in several areas of operation for both agencies.

The audit of the Division of Fire and Life Safety showed the Fire Marshal’s Office did not have the proper authority to enforce fire code violations and the Fire Academy lacked a way to evaluate ins instructors.

Representative Garry Smith of Greenville County is one of the members of the Legislative Audit Council that completed the review. He said his main concern with the audit was the lack of enforcement power for the state fire marshal.

“What you have is the public going into buildings that are dangerous that we know are dangerous but we can’t make the contractors, builders, and owners do anything about that so it would be a risk to the public,” elaborated Representative Smith.

The report also shows state law doesn’t require certification for local fire marshals, which could lead to issues with proper training of future firefighters.

Representative Smith added, “That’s something they need to fix and address to make sure that people are learning what they’re supposed to from the course.”

The Division of Fire and Life Safety issued a response to the report pointing out key areas of improvement. Since the audit, the agency has hired 29 new part time fire academy instructors and launched a new fire marshal certification exam prep class.

Representative Smith says another audit will take place to see if the recommendations have been implemented.

