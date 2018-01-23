SC unemployment rate climbs slightly to 4.1 percent

COLUMBIA (WSPA) – The unemployment rate in South Carolina rose slightly in December according to a new report.

The South Carolina Department of Employment and Workforce reports the December jobless rate was 4.1 percent. That’s one-tenth of one percentage point higher than the 4 percent posted in November.

The number of people working in the state decreased by more than 5,000 to 2,227,542. The report says the number of unemployed individuals increased by 3,708 to 96,434.

The national unemployment rate was unchanged at 4.1 percent in December.

Here’s the jobless rates for December in counties in the Upstate:

Union – 5.4%

Cherokee – 4.8%

Abbeville – 4.4%

Laurens – 4.4%

Greenwood – 4.3%

Oconee – 4.1%

Pickens – 4.1%

Newberry – 4.0%

Anderson – 3.9%

Spartanburg – 3.9%

Greenville – 3.6%