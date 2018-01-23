School Choice week informs parents about options for education

(WSPA)

School Choice Week happens the week of January 21 and was put into place to educate parents and legal guardians about different options they have to educate their children.

In the Carolinas alone there are more than 1500 events held to celebrate these options.

Organizers said parents have options including private or public schools, homeschooling or online learning or even.magnet or charter schools.

Governor Henry Mcmaster issued his proclamation for the week January 22 and said this can be a time when parents learn about a new option for their child and can easily find the resources through meetings and discussions held nationwide.

Organizers said National School Choice Week is an independent public awareness effort.

Locally, there is a rally planned in Raleigh, North Carolina Tuesday and at the South Carolina Statehouse on Wednesday.

Here’s more information and a list of events.

ed.sc.gov

https://schoolchoiceweek.com/