Second granddaughter charged in SC man’s death

Related Coverage Couple charged after allegedly beating, killing vulnerable adult

SALUDA, S.C. (AP) – A second granddaughter has been charged in the death of a retired South Carolina minister.

Local media report that 23-year-old Nicole Krystyn Chewning has been arrested and charged with abuse or neglect of a vulnerable adult resulting in death.

The Rev. James Boyd Chewning died last year in Saluda County.

The State Law Enforcement Division said the 79-year-old man lived with 51-year-old Donald Ralph Chewning and 48-year-old Kathy Laine Chewning.

The couple also face the same charge in the retired minister’s death.

Another daughter, 26-year-old Amber Nicole Trent, was arrested earlier on the abuse charge.

A police statement said James Chewning was beaten, restrained in bed and rags and duct tape was used to cover his mouth and eyes.

It wasn’t known if Nicole Chewning has an attorney.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.