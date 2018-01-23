Boiling Springs man found fatally shot at Gaffney textile plant

CHEROKEE Co., S.C. (WSPA) — Authorities are investigating the death of a man found shot near a Gaffney textile plant.

Dispatch says a shooting was reported early Tuesday morning at Suminoe Textile of America just off Interstate 85.

Cherokee County Coroner Dennis Fowler said another person in the car called 911 to report that he and the driver had been shot.

Fowler identified the victim as Matthew Markess Littlejohn, 33, of Panorama Street in Boiling Springs.

Littlejohn died at the scene.

“According to the passenger, he and the victim were at another location when someone fired several rounds into the vehicle with one striking Littlejohn who fled the scene driving into the Meadow Creek Industrial Park, “ Fowler said in a news release.

An autopsy is scheduled Wednesday.

7News has reached out to the Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office for more information.

This is a developing story.