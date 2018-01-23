Spartanburg leaders to consider protections for animals left out in cold

Related Coverage Residents concerned over Spartanburg dog ordinance

SPARTANBURG, SC (WSPA)– Spartanburg City Council will form a committee to look at changes to the city’s animal ordinance.

The decision comes after thousands of people signed an online petition, urging city leaders to look at the rules when it comes to protecting outdoor animals during cold weather.

Council members agreed the current ordinance was vague and should include restrictions for extreme heat and cold as well as some tethering rules.

The new committee will include members of council and city staff. Any recommendations would go before the full council for consideration.

Mayor White makes motion to appoint committee composed of Council and Staff to craft recommendations for potential animal ordinance changes for later consideration. Motion carries 6-0 — City of Spartanburg (@SpartanburgCity) January 22, 2018

A look at what other nearby cities are doing in regards to requiring shelter and regulating tethering of dogs pic.twitter.com/By9RtaBq4k — City of Spartanburg (@SpartanburgCity) January 22, 2018