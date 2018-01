8th Annual SCSDB Foundation So You Think You Can Cook Chili Cook-Off - If you love chili you don't want to miss this! It's the 8th Annual South Carolina School for the Deaf and the Blind So You Think You Can Coo…

“Studio Fitness” - On the Fitness Scene tonight! We're helping you get in shape for 2018! Health coach Tara Youngblood from "Studio Fitness" in Moore is here t…

Sweet Tea Station Grand Opening Saturday - There's a new farmhouse market and home décor shop opening in Reidville! Sweet Tea Station's grand opening is this Saturday. Sabrina Hodges …

What’s Brewing January 23, 2018 - In tonight's What's Brewing, Academy Award Nominations, Neil Diamond retiring, new study puts age limit on wearing jeans, store in Seattle u…

Grill Marks Bartenders Face Off in Freakshake Competition - Which would you choose: a Fruity Pebbles and strawberry purée milkshake topped with a pop tart, or a Graham Cracker and chocolate shake cove…

Big Game Grub - On the Food Scene tonight we are giving you a delicious twist on a southern favorite. We always love it when Chef Shawne shell with the Hare…

Winery Grapes Indoor Wine Festival - Have you ever been to California wine country? If not, don't worry we are taking you there with a big wine festival happening this Saturday …

Custard Boutique - We are taking a fashion field trip to find unique and fabulous pieces you won't find anywhere else.

What’s Brewing January 22, 2018 - In tonight's What's Brewing, Eagles vs. Patriots, 'Crisco Cops', Stormy Daniels in Greenville and hotel owner roasts beauty vlogger who requ…