SPARTANBURG COUNTY, SC (WSPA) – Several people reached out to 7News about reports of low flying planes in the Boiling Springs and Inman areas of Spartanburg County, but we’ve since learned there’s no need to worry.

GSP spokesperson Rosylin Weston confirmed said the planes were military aircraft out of Dobbins Air Force Base practicing touch-and-gos.

The military was expected to wrap up the maneuvers around 9:45 p.m.