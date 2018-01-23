What’s coming to (and leaving) Netflix in February

(WSPA) – The Hurt Locker, Men in Black, and the Oceans trilogy are just some of the movies headed to Netflix in February.

Here is a full list of the titles coming to and leaving the streaming service in next month:

Available 2/1/18

3000 Miles to Graceland

42 Grams

Aeon Flux

American Pie

American Pie 2

American Pie Presents: Band Camp

American Pie Presents: The Book of Love

American Pie Presents: The Naked Mile

Ella Enchanted

Extract

GoodFellas

How the Beatles Changed the World

John Mellencamp: Plain Spoken

Kill Bill: Vol. 1

Kill Bill: Vol. 2

Lara Croft: Tomb Raider

Liberated: The New Sexual Revolution

Lovesick

Meet the Fockers

Meet the Parents

Men in Black

National Parks Adventure

Ocean’s Eleven

Ocean’s Thirteen

Ocean’s Twelve

Paint It Black

Scream 3

The Hurt Locker

Walk Hard: The Dewey Cox Story

Z Nation: Season 4

Available 2/2/18

Altered Carbon: Season 1 NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Cabin Fever

Coach Snoop: Season 1 NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Kavin Jay: Everybody Calm Down! NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Luna Petunia: Return to Amazia: Season 1 NETFLIX ORIGINAL

On Body and Soul NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Available 2/6/18

Fred Armisen: Standup For Drummers NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Valor: Season 1

Available 2/7/18

Imposters: Season 1

Queer Eye: Season 1 NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Available 2/8/18

6 Days

The Emoji Movie

Available 2/9/18

Fate/Apocrypha: Part 2 NETFLIX ORIGINAL

My Next Guest Needs No Introduction With David Letterman: George Clooney NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Seeing Allred NETFLIX ORIGINAL

The Ritual NETFLIX ORIGINAL

The Trader (Sovdagari) NETFLIX ORIGINAL

When We First Met NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Available 2/14/18

Greenhouse Academy: Season 2 NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Love Per Square Foot NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Available 2/15/18

Deep Undercover Collection: Collection 2

Re:Mind: Season 1 NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Available 2/16/18

DreamWorks Dragons: Race to the Edge: Season 6 NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Evan Almighty

Everything Sucks!: Season 1 NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Irreplaceable You NETFLIX ORIGINAL

First Team: Juventus: Season 1 NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Available 2/17/18

Blood Money

Available 2/18/18

The Joel McHale Show with Joel McHale NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Available 2/19/18

Dismissed

FullMetal Alchemist NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Available 2/20/18

Bates Motel: Season 5

The Frankenstein Chronicles: Season 1 and Season 2 NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Available 2/21/18

Forgotten NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Lincoln

The Bachelors

Available 2/22/18

Atomic Puppet: Season 1

Available 2/23/18

Marseille: Season 2 NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Mute NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Seven Seconds: Season 1 NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Ugly Delicious: Season 1 NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Available 2/24/18

Jeepers Creepers 3

Available 2/26/18

El Vato: Season 2

Heyday of the Insensitive Bastards

People You May Know

Sin Senos sí Hay Paraíso: Season 2

Winnie

Available 2/27/18

Derren Brown: The Push NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Marlon Wayans: Woke-ish NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Leaving in February

Leaving 2/1/18

Brubaker

Corpse Bride

Day Watch

Desk Set

Enquiring Minds

Everyone’s Hero

Hard Candy

How to Steal a Million

King Arthur

Magic City: Season 1-2

Night Watch

Open Season: Scared Silly

Perfect Stranger

Project X

Silver Streak

Stranger by the Lake

The Benchwarmers

The Five Heartbeats

The Fury

The Longest Day

The Nightmare Before Christmas

Tin Man

Top Gear: Series 19-23

Voyage to the Bottom of the Sea

Leaving 2/2/18

A Ballerina’s Tale

Leaving 2/3/18

The Texas Chainsaw Massacre: The Beginning

Leaving 2/5/18

Hannibal Buress: Animal Furnace

Hannibal Buress: Live from Chicago

Leaving 2/10/18

Dragonheart: The Shadowed Claw

Leaving 2/11/18

A Little Bit of Heaven

Leaving 2/12/18

Honeymoon

Leaving 2/14/18

Family Guy: Season 1-8

Leaving 2/15/18

12 Dog Days Till Christmas

A Christmas Kiss II

Before I Go to Sleep

Burn Notice: Season 1-7

Christmas Belle

Leaving 2/16/18

Our Last Tango

Save the Date

Leaving 2/17/18

Freakonomics

Leaving 2/19/18

An Idiot Abroad: Season 1-3

Leaving 2/20/18

Aziz Ansari: Dangerously Delicious

Leaving 2/21/18

Enron: The Smartest Guys in the Room

Leaving 2/24/18

Jane Got a Gun

Leaving 2/28/18

American Genius

Brain Games: Season 3-4

Cesar 911: Season 1

I Am Ali

Miami SWAT: Season 1

The Catch: Season 1