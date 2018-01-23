What’s coming to (and leaving) Netflix in February

(WSPA) – The Hurt Locker, Men in Black, and the Oceans trilogy are just some of the movies headed to Netflix in February.
Here is a full list of the titles coming to and leaving the streaming service in next month:
Available 2/1/18
3000 Miles to Graceland
42 Grams
Aeon Flux
American Pie
American Pie 2
American Pie Presents: Band Camp
American Pie Presents: The Book of Love
American Pie Presents: The Naked Mile
Ella Enchanted
Extract
GoodFellas
How the Beatles Changed the World
John Mellencamp: Plain Spoken
Kill Bill: Vol. 1
Kill Bill: Vol. 2
Lara Croft: Tomb Raider
Liberated: The New Sexual Revolution
Lovesick
Meet the Fockers
Meet the Parents
Men in Black
National Parks Adventure
Ocean’s Eleven
Ocean’s Thirteen
Ocean’s Twelve
Paint It Black
Scream 3
The Hurt Locker
Walk Hard: The Dewey Cox Story
Z Nation: Season 4
Available 2/2/18
Altered Carbon: Season 1 NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Cabin Fever
Coach Snoop: Season 1 NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Kavin Jay: Everybody Calm Down! NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Luna Petunia: Return to Amazia: Season 1 NETFLIX ORIGINAL
On Body and Soul NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Available 2/6/18
Fred Armisen: Standup For Drummers NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Valor: Season 1
Available 2/7/18
Imposters: Season 1
Queer Eye: Season 1 NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Available 2/8/18
6 Days
The Emoji Movie
Available 2/9/18
Fate/Apocrypha: Part 2 NETFLIX ORIGINAL
My Next Guest Needs No Introduction With David Letterman: George Clooney NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Seeing Allred NETFLIX ORIGINAL
The Ritual NETFLIX ORIGINAL
The Trader (Sovdagari) NETFLIX ORIGINAL
When We First Met NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Available 2/14/18
Greenhouse Academy: Season 2 NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Love Per Square Foot NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Available 2/15/18
Deep Undercover Collection: Collection 2
Re:Mind: Season 1 NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Available 2/16/18
DreamWorks Dragons: Race to the Edge: Season 6 NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Evan Almighty
Everything Sucks!: Season 1 NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Irreplaceable You NETFLIX ORIGINAL
First Team: Juventus: Season 1 NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Available 2/17/18
Blood Money
Available 2/18/18
The Joel McHale Show with Joel McHale NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Available 2/19/18
Dismissed
FullMetal Alchemist NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Available 2/20/18
Bates Motel: Season 5
The Frankenstein Chronicles: Season 1 and Season 2 NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Available 2/21/18
Forgotten NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Lincoln
The Bachelors
Available 2/22/18
Atomic Puppet: Season 1
Available 2/23/18
Marseille: Season 2 NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Mute NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Seven Seconds: Season 1 NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Ugly Delicious: Season 1 NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Available 2/24/18
Jeepers Creepers 3
Available 2/26/18
El Vato: Season 2
Heyday of the Insensitive Bastards
People You May Know
Sin Senos sí Hay Paraíso: Season 2
Winnie
Available 2/27/18
Derren Brown: The Push NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Marlon Wayans: Woke-ish NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Leaving in February
Leaving 2/1/18
Brubaker
Corpse Bride
Day Watch
Desk Set
Enquiring Minds
Everyone’s Hero
Hard Candy
How to Steal a Million
King Arthur
Magic City: Season 1-2
Night Watch
Open Season: Scared Silly
Perfect Stranger
Project X
Silver Streak
Stranger by the Lake
The Benchwarmers
The Five Heartbeats
The Fury
The Longest Day
The Nightmare Before Christmas
Tin Man
Top Gear: Series 19-23
Voyage to the Bottom of the Sea
Leaving 2/2/18
A Ballerina’s Tale
Leaving 2/3/18
The Texas Chainsaw Massacre: The Beginning
Leaving 2/5/18
Hannibal Buress: Animal Furnace
Hannibal Buress: Live from Chicago
Leaving 2/10/18
Dragonheart: The Shadowed Claw
Leaving 2/11/18
A Little Bit of Heaven
Leaving 2/12/18
Honeymoon
Leaving 2/14/18
Family Guy: Season 1-8
Leaving 2/15/18
12 Dog Days Till Christmas
A Christmas Kiss II
Before I Go to Sleep
Burn Notice: Season 1-7
Christmas Belle
Leaving 2/16/18
Our Last Tango
Save the Date
Leaving 2/17/18
Freakonomics
Leaving 2/19/18
An Idiot Abroad: Season 1-3
Leaving 2/20/18
Aziz Ansari: Dangerously Delicious
Leaving 2/21/18
Enron: The Smartest Guys in the Room
Leaving 2/24/18
Jane Got a Gun
Leaving 2/28/18
American Genius
Brain Games: Season 3-4
Cesar 911: Season 1
I Am Ali
Miami SWAT: Season 1
The Catch: Season 1