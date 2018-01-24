Passenger dies a day after crash in I-85 in Spartanburg Co.

SPARTANBURG CO., SC (WSPA) – One person has died a day after a crash on Interstate 85 in Spartanburg County.

According to Highway Patrol, the crash happened shortly before noon on Tuesday when a Pontiac with three people inside was changing lanes when it went off the road, struck a guardrail, then came back into traffic when it was struck by a Jeep.

All three people inside the Pontiac were injured and taken to the hospital where one of the passengers died from their injuries Wednesday morning, troopers say.

The identity of the victim has not yet been released.

The driver of the Pontiac was cited for Improper Lane Change, according to Highway Patrol.

Troopers say neither the driver of the Pontiac nor the passenger who died were wearing a seatbelt.

The driver of the Jeep was not hurt in the crash.