400 lives in South Carolina saved with organ donation in 2017

GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC (WSPA) – 2017 was the first year more than 10,000 people around the country donated organs. South Carolina has also seen the number of organ donations go up. More than 500 organs were transplanted saving 400 lives.

Currently in our state there are around 1,000 people who are waiting on a transplant list. 90% of those on a waiting list are waiting for a kidney. Donate Life South Carolina says diabetes and hypertension can lead to malfunctioning kidneys.

Kidneys are the organ most in need in South Carolina followed by the Heart and Lungs. The lungs are the hardest organ to transplant.

One organ donor has the potential to save up to eight lives. Donate Life says the reason more people have become registered organ donors is because it’s easier to register and also more people are aware of how they can help people in need of an organ.

You can learn more about Donate Life here: https://www.donatelifesc.org/