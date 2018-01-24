7 News Exclusive: Spartanburg Co. deputies net huge drug round up

After a 5 month long investigation, deputies have completed an investigation into street-level drug dealers.

Deputies spent months doing undercover buys of various types of drugs, including heroin, meth, cocaine, and marijuana. Their investigation also included surveillance of various homes for the 64 suspects they were tracking.

On Wednesday deputies were able to net 31 of 64 suspects for various charges. Only 7 News was there as they made those dozens of arrests. On one bust deputies found 4 guns and various drugs at home belonging to a felon.

Deputies say their success in today’s bust was thanks to more than 500 tips they received through their drug activity hotline. If you would like to make a tip about suspicious activity in your neighborhood, call 864-595-5403.