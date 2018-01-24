AMBER Alert for missing NC child Raul Johnson

RALEIGH, NC (WSPA) – Deputies in Scotland County, North Carolina are looking for missing 4-year-old Raul Johnson.

Raul is 3 feet tall and weighs 38 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.

He was last seen wearing a white and orange tiger striped shirt with tigers on it and white pants with rocket ships printed on them.

He was last seen walking down Village Drive in Laurinsburg, NC.

Officials ask anyone with information regarding the abduction to call the Scotland County Sheriff’s Office at 910-276-3385 or 911.