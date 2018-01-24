Asheville location among 180 Toys R Us stores closing

(WSPA) — Toys R Us is expected to close 180 stores nationwide after filing for bankruptcy.

The closings will begin in February.

USA Today reports the Toys R Us store located at 601 Fairview Road in Asheville is among the stores that will close. In South Carolina, the Columbia location is also reportedly slated to close.

Toys R Us CEO David Brandon stated in a letter to customers that the retailer also plans to convert locations into co-branded Toys R Us and Babies R Us stores.

“The actions we are taking are necessary to give us the best chance to emerge from our bankruptcy proceedings as a more viable and competitive company,” Brandon said in the statement.

Toys R Us filed for bankruptcy last September.

