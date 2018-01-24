Asheville man arrested in stabbing that sent victim to hospital

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WSPA) — Police say a man is recovering in the hospital after he was stabbed Tuesday night at an Asheville apartment complex.

The Asheville Police Department said in a news release the suspect was arrested after he tried to run from the crime scene.

The suspect has been identified as Nighke C. Caldwell, 23, of Asheville. He’s charged with assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious injury and assault on a female.

Police responded to a stabbing around 11:07 p.m. Tuesday at Aston Garden Apartments on S. French Broad Avenue. They say Caldwell and another Asheville man were in an altercation outside the apartments. During the altercation, the victim was stabbed and suffered serious cuts. The victim is serious but stable condition as of Wednesday morning.

Caldwell is also accused of assaulting a female bystander. Her injuries were described as minor.

Police say Caldwell was also treated for wounds he sustained during the altercation.

Caldwell is currently in the Buncombe County Detention Center under a $25,000 secured bond, according to jail records.