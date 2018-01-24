Campobello man charged with child sex crimes

SPARTANBURG Co., S.C. (WSPA) — A Campobello man is charged with child sex crimes.

The Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office has charged 45-year-old Brian Austin Tripp with two counts of criminal sexual conduct with a minor.

Arrest warrants state the alleged crimes took place between January 2007 and June 2008.

A report was made to sheriff’s deputies on Monday.

Tripp is accused of committing a sexual battery on a child – then age 11 to 14 – in 2008. He’s also accused of committing or attempting to commit a lewd or lascivious act on a minor younger than 16 between January 2007 and January 2008, according to an arrest warrant.

Tripp remains in the Spartanburg County Detention Center under bond.