Ceiling collapses on sleeping 7-year-old in Greenville

GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) – A ceiling collapsed on a seven-year-old boy Monday night at the Shemwood Crossing Apartments in Greenville.

“He’s traumatized,” said Anna Hayes, the child’s mother. “He really is.”

Pen Wisneski, the president of Reliant Realty Services, the owners of Shemwood Crossing Apartments says they moved the family to a hotel Wednesday afternoon. Wisneski says all of the other units in the complex are occupied, so that’s why the family couldn’t move to another apartment. She says they will be taking care of the family’s accommodations until the repairs are complete.

“That’s all I’m asking, at least have us somewhere safe to sleep,” Hayes said.

She says she’s especially concerned because the ceiling recently collapsed in her bathroom, and she says there are other cracks in her ceiling that look like they could also lead to another collapse.

“It terrifies me…That could have been way worse than it was,” Hayes said.

In 2016, the ceiling fell on a baby who lived two doors down from the Hayes.

“There’s a history with this building, for some reason the ceiling collapses, so let’s fix that and find out exactly what’s going on,” said Bruce Wilson with Fighting Injustice Together.

Wisneski says they will look in to any structural problems in the building and says the apartment management hopes to have the repairs fixed in a few days.