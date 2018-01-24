Converse College performing ‘Summer and Smoke’

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (PRESS RELEASE/WSPA)- Converse College will present its annual fully-staged opera production, Tennessee Williams’ “Summer and Smoke,” on Jan. 26 – 28th in Twichell Auditorium.

The performance is an adaptation of Tennessee Williams’ famous play. It will be sung in English and tells a heartbreaking love story: It’s Mississippi at the turn of the 20th century. Alma, a preacher’s daughter with an eccentric mother, harbors a secret infatuation with her rebellious neighbor, John. As the two wrestle between love and lust, Alma struggles to find her freedom and identity as a woman in the restrictive South.

Converse provides one of the entire Upstate area’s only opportunities to see a fully-staged opera production each year.

For more information and tickets, click here.