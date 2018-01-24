FBI searches for “heavily armed” bank robbery suspects in North Carolina

LUMBERTON, NC (WSPA) – The FBI has joined the effort to find four “heavily armed” suspects who held up a bank in North Carolina, then had a shootout with police.

The robbery happened Tuesday afternoon at a PNC bank in Lumberton which is south of Fayetteville. The men – wearing full head masks and long sleeve shirts – robbed the bank. At least two of the suspects were armed based on security camera photos.

The suspects got away with cash and no one at the bank was hurt.

Lumberton Police Department officers chased the suspects, who were leaving the area in a gray Saturn. Investigators say the suspects fired shots several times during the chase, then stopped the vehicle.

The suspects continued shooting as they got out of the Saturn at several places in both Robeson and Columbus counties.

One police officer returned fire according to the FBI, but it’s not know if any of the suspects were injured.

The Robeson County Sheriff’s Office, the North Carolina Highway Patrol, the State Bureau of Investigation, Fayetteville Police, New Brunswick County sheriff’s Office and Columbus County Sheriff’s deputies are all involved looking for the men.

If you have any information, call Lumberton Police at (910) 671-3846.