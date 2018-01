INMAN, S.C. (WSPA) — Crews are on the scene of a reported fire at Lake Bowen Country Club.

Dispatch said a fire was reported at the business at 5:08 a.m. Wednesday.

New Prospect, Boiling Springs and Inman Community Volunteer Fire Department crews were still on scene an hour later.

The bar is located at 2870 Highway 292. That’s near Highway 9.

There are no reported injuries in the fire.

This is a developing story.