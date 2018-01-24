Gov. McMaster set to deliver his first State of the State

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) – South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster is set to deliver his first State of the State address.

The Republican’s initial address will be broadcast at 7 p.m. Wednesday on South Carolina ETV. McMaster’s speech was scheduled for last week but was postponed due to winter weather.

McMaster was elevated to the governorship a year ago when Nikki Haley was confirmed as U.N. Ambassador. He’s now seeking his first full term in office and faces several challengers in the June GOP primary.

Rep. James Smith is scheduled to give the Democratic response. He’s also running for governor. Phil Noble, another Democrat seeking to challenge McMaster, is delivering his own response via livestream.