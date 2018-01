BUNCOMBE CO., NC (WSPA) – Deputies in Buncombe County are looking for the public’s help to identify a suspect in reference to a breaking and entering and a larceny.

The Sheriff’s Office says the break-in happened in November in the Reynolds/Fairview area.

Investigators say the suspect was driving a dark green Chevrolet Blazer SUV.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 828-255-5050 or Detective Eric Taylor at 828-250-4548.