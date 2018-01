Related Coverage Police searching for suspect in woman’s shooting death

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WSPA) — The Asheville Police Department confirmed a man wanted on first-degree murder and armed robbery charges in the death of a Canton woman has been taken into custody.

Daniel Marquese Smith #wanted for 1st degree murder of Rhiannon Willetts & armed robbery has been located in Buncombe Co & taken into custody w/o incident. @WLOS_13 @FoxCarolina @WSPA7 @wyffnews4 @asheville pic.twitter.com/PZMpXz6aFf — Asheville Police (@AshevillePolice) January 24, 2018

According to a Tweet by Asheville Police, Daniel Marquese Smith, 22, was taken into custody Wednesday.

We reported earlier that Rhiannon Willets, 30, was dead when she arrived at a hospital earlier this month with a gunshot wound.