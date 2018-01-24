McDowell Co., NC (WSPA) – McDowell Co. deputies say a missing man they found last week is accused of more child sex charges and other offenses.

John Wesley Conner, 50, of Mountain Hemlock Drive in Marion was charged with three counts of taking indecent liberties with a child and one count of statutory rape, according to a report by the sheriff’s office.

He is now charge with an additional count of statutory sex offense with a child by and adult and taking indecent liberties with a child.

Additional charges of altering, stealing or destroying criminal evidence, possession of methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia have been added.

Family members reported him missing on Jan. 16.

They say he told them he was threatening to harm himself, according to the report.

Allegations surfaced that Conner had sexual contact with the girl on multiple occasions during their investigation, according to detectives.

Conner was found and taken into custody Jan. 19.

Deputies say the added charges stem from inappropriate contact with the same 11-year-old girl.

Conner destroyed computer files regarding a sex offense, according to warrants.

Deputies also found .30 grams of meth and drug paraphernalia on Conner when he was arrested, according to the report.

Crime

Man faces more child sex crime charges in McDowell Co. McDowell Co. deputies say a missing man they found last week is accused of more child sex charges and other offenses.

FBI searches for “heavily armed” bank robbery suspects in North Carolina The FBI has joined the effort to find four “heavily armed” suspects who held up a bank in Lumberton, then had a shootout with police.

California man gets life for buying Filipino children A California man was sentenced to life in federal prison Tuesday for buying Filipino children for sex and pornography in what prosecutors ca…

Asheville man arrested in stabbing that sent victim to hospital Police say a man is in the hospital after he was stabbed Tuesday night at an Asheville apartment complex.

Angry fast-food worker beans supervisor with burrito, police say An upset worker threw a hot burrito at his Taco Bell supervisor in Spartanburg, according to a police report.