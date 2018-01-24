Nearly 200 students and teachers impacted by sickness in Anderson Co.

ANDERSON COUNTY, SC (WSPA) – Nearly 200 students and teachers are sick at Calhoun Academy of the Arts in Anderson County.

According to Kyle Newton, the public information officer for Anderson District 5, said the sick children and employees are suffering from a gastrointestinal illness, which has included diarrhea and/or vomiting.

Newton said they’re sending a letter to parents on Thursday about what’s going on and what families can do to prevent the spread of the bug.

Click here to read: Letter to parents from Calhoun Academy of the Arts