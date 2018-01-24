Oconee Detention Center inmate dies at hospital

OCONEE COUNTY, SC (WSPA) – An Oconee Detention Center inmate died Wednesday morning at an area hospital, according to an Oconee County Coroner’s Office release.

Nathlee Nicole Wright, 26, was pronounced dead at 9:30 a.m. at Greenville Memorial Hospital.

Wright was arrested and taken to the detention center on Jan. 12 and last Saturday she was found unresponsive in her cell just after 2 p.m.

The coroner said Wright reportedly went into cardiac arrest.

Officers administered CPR to Wright and EMS was called to the scene, where she was reportedly resuscitated and treated at Oconee Memorial Hospital before being transferred to Greenville Memorial on Saturday night.

According to the release, SLED was requested by Sheriff Crenshaw to look into the incident.

The coroner’s office said no traumatic event involving Wright has been reported, and her past medical history is being obtained.

An autopsy has been tentatively set for Friday and the result of the autopsy will be released later this week.