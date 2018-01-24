Officer-involved shooting in Greer, officer & another hospitalized

GREER, SC (WSPA) – A Greer Police officer and another person have both been taken to the hospital after an officer-involved shooting, Wednesday night.

Police say just after 8:00pm, an officer was investigating a suspicious vehicle near the corner of J. Verne Smith Parkway and Victor Avenue Extension.

The driver of that vehicle was flown to the hospital while the officer was taken to the hospital by ambulance, police say.

Greer Police say the officer did not sustain any gunshot wounds.

The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division is investigating the shooting and say both were taken to Spartanburg Medical Center for their injuries.

No other details were immediately available.

