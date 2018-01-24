Over 13,000 skated at Ice on Main in Greenville this year, officials say

GREENVILLE, SC (WSPA) – Officials say just over 13,000 skaters took to Ice on Main in its seventh season in downtown Greenville.

Ice on Main ran for nine weeks, ending on January 15.

Over the its seven-year run, the United Community Bank Ice on Main has welcomed 103,293 skaters.

Proceeds from sales of gloves and socks at the ice rink yielded $2,185 which was donated to the Ronald McDonald House Charities of the Carolinas.

“As we conclude our seventh season, it’s essential to express our gratitude to the sponsors and community partners who help make this special event a reality,” said Greenville mayor Knox White. “A big thank you to those who dedicate their own time, resources and energy to be a part of this special tradition.”