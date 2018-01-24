Search continues for missing camper in the Pisgah National Forest

TRANSYLVANIA COUNTY, NC (WSPA) – A helicopter will be part of the search Wednesday for a man who was reported missing in the Pisgah National Forest.

John Marshall Fullbright, Junior, 37, was last seen around 1:00 p.m. Monday in the Avery’s Creek area. He was reported missing just before noon Tuesday.

A Transylvania County Sheriff’s Office captain tells us Fullbright went camping with his girlfriend on Saturday. We’re told he went to look for firewood and never came back to camp.

Deputies are getting assistance in the search Wednesday from Brevard County, Henderson County and several volunteer fire departments.

Fullbright, Junior is 5’10” and weighs about 150 pounds.

If you see him or have any information that could help the search, contact the Transylvania County Sheriff’s Office at (828) 884-3168, or Transylvania County Communications at 911 or (828) 884-3188.