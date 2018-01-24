The Best Songs of the 60s and 70s in New Mill Town Players Show

From The Mamas and the Papas’ hit “Monday, Monday” to Buffalo Springfield’s “For What It’s Worth,” The Mill Town Players are taking us through some of the biggest songs of the 60s and early 70s, with an emphasis on those born on the West Coast. Called “California Dreamin,” it’s filled with 29 songs that will have audience members swaying and singing along. Jennifer Martin has the preview before it hits the stage January 26th.

California Dreamin is showing January 26-February 18, 2018 at the Historic Pelzer Auditorium. For more information, click here.