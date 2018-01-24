Upstate motel condemned, forcing many to find new accommodations

GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC (WSPA) – An Upstate motel has been condemned and has left several people scrambling to find a place to stay.

Greenville County officials told 7News the Economy Inn on Augusta Road was ordered to be immediately vacated because of safety concerns.

The motel said there were about 40 rooms booked and they’ll be reimbursing for nights people didn’t stay.

Some of those people were panicked, saying they had lived there for months.

Later Wednesday evening, code enforcement officials said people had until Thursday morning to leave.

“For them to come and tell us we have to get out right now, we don’t have anywhere to go,” Deborah Crawford, a resident at the Economy Inn, said.

County officials also said they provided some contact information for resources to help.

Property officials told us they’re usually given 30 days to fix any issues discovered by code enforcement, and that the condemnation was out of their hands.

They said people who paid ahead of time would be reimbursed, but some people said they have not gotten all their money back.