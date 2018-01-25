1 airlifted to Augusta Burn Center after Upstate fire

OCONEE Co., S.C. (WSPA) — One person was airlifted to the Joseph M. Still Burn Center in Augusta for treatment after a fire in the Mountain Rest community.

Oconee County Fire Chief Charlie King said firefighters found a workshop in flames and one person injured around 9 a.m. Thursday.

It happened in the 200 block of Cassidy Bridge Road.

The victim was treated at the scene and later flown to the burn center.

No one else was hurt in the fire.

The cause of the fire is under investigation as of Thursday afternoon.