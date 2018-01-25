AMBER Alert: Search continues for 4-year-old NC boy

Related Coverage AMBER Alert for missing NC child Raul Johnson

LAURINBURG, N.C. (WBTW) – An AMBER Alert has been issued for a 4-year-old boy missing from Scotland County.

Raul Johnson stands around 3 feet tall and weighs 38 pounds.

He has black hair and brown eyes.

Johnson was last seen wearing a white and orange tiger striped shirt with tigers on it and white pants with rocket ships printed on them.

The 4-year-old’s mother Annie Johnson told WBTW she was at work when her father called her at 11 a.m. Wednesday morning and told her Raul went missing.

“He [her father] was in the kitchen cooking and my daughter was in the bedroom, she was in the room playing with him and said he went missing and went outside looking for him but he couldn’t find him,” Johnson said.

Johnson said she left work as soon as her father told her Raul was missing.

“I told him to call 911,” she said with tears in her eyes. “I thought maybe he was just hiding because he likes to hide, but he never stays gone this long he always comes back. If I holler for him he comes back and this time he didn’t come back.”

Scotland County officers told News13 they began searching for the four-year-old around two o’clock in the afternoon.

Officials said several law enforcement agencies across the state and up to Richmond, Virginia are searching for the child.

Investigators told WBTW divers were searching for the boy in a pond near where the boy was last seen. Officials said hundreds of officers are searching for the four-year-old.

“I just don’t know if somebody took him or if he’s lost in the woods or if something happened to him in the water,” the child’s mother said. “I don’t know, I just want him home.”

Raul Johnson was last seen walking on Village Drive towards Crestline Road in Laurinburg.

If you have any information regarding this abduction, call the Scotland County Sheriff`s Office immediately at (910) 276-3385, or call 911, or *HP.