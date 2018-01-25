Flu kills at least 46 in SC



(WSPA) — New numbers show flu deaths continue to rise in South Carolina.

State health officials say 46 people have died from the flu so far this season. The S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control announced the new numbers Wednesday. The numbers are current as of Jan. 20.

DHEC said in a news release that it’s unknown when flu season activity will peak. Health officials continue urging people to take precautions, such as getting the flu shot.

Officials recommend vaccinations for anyone at least six months of age. It takes about two weeks to build up immunity after the vaccine.

The most reported strain this season is Influenza A.

“When there are high levels of the H3N2 strain circulating, there tends to be more severe illness and a higher number of deaths,” Dr. Tracy Foo said in a statement. Foo is a DHEC Immunization Medical Consultant.

At least 42 people have died of flu in North Carolina. There were 10 new flu deaths reports between Jan. 7 and Jan. 13. The N.C. Division of Public Health will release the latest numbers on Thursday, Jan. 25.

