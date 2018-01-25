Body found in woods behind Greenville store

GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) — Authorities are on the scene of a death investigation in Greenville.

The coroner’s office responded to a wooded area behind the Home Depot store on Woodruff Industrial Lane.

The man’s death is being treated as suspicious as of Thursday morning, said Jeff Fowler with the Greenville County Coroner’s Office.

Public Information Officer Johnathan Bragg said Greenville Police Department responded just before 6 a.m. Thursday.

“This appears to be a transient that was at his tent with another gentleman and the deceased fell into the fire,” Bragg said.

The death remains under investigation by police and the coroner’s office.

