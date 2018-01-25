Condemned Gvl motel hadn’t been inspected in more than a year

A condemned Greenville County motel that displaced dozens, hadn’t been inspected in a year and a half, according to code enforcement records.

Code enforcement inspected the Economy Inn on Augusta Road yesterday after receiving dozens of calls from people staying there.

The inspection revealed holes in the floor that showed the room below, wires exposed, balconies that were crumbling, along with other major hazards.

Greenville County Councilman Ennis Fant stated during a news conference on Thursday that the motel had been inspected 20 times since 2006. Right now code enforcement only does business inspections when there’s a complaint or when there’s a known issue.

In the past 3 years, code enforcement has only inspected the Economy Inn 4 times, twice in 2015 and twice in 2016. During inspections in April and December of 2015, they found that smoke detectors weren’t working.

In March of 2016, Arthur Grubbs died in his Economy Inn motel room after his mattress caught on fire. There was not an inspection for another 4 months, and it did not note any checks of smoke detectors.

Grubbs’ son, along with his lawyers Field and Tommy Dunaway, have filed a lawsuit against Economy Inn, stating that the smoke detectors didn’t work in his room.

Read the lawsuit here: Economy Inn Lawsuit

7 News informed council members that the motel had not been inspected for a year and a half, prior to being condemned. Council Chair Butch Kirven stated he would be talking with area fire departments to see if they could begin yearly checks at businesses to make sure there are no issues.