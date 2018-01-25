Fort Bragg soldier murdered woman at Myrtle Beach motel, police say

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) – A Fort Bragg soldier is charged with murdering a 20-year-old Myrtle Beach woman whose body was found in a motel room early Monday, authorities say.

Police were notified that a woman had died at the Beachcomber Oceanfront Inn, 1405 S. Ocean Blvd., about 1:15 a.m. Monday, Myrtle Beach police Capt. Joey Crosby said. Officers found a woman — later identified as Colee Muirhead — dead of a gunshot wound, police said.

Chandler Ari Dunmeyer was detained Tuesday night and has been charged with murder and possession of a firearm during the commission of a violent crime, police said.

Police found text messages between Dunmeyer and the dead woman from just before midnight Sunday in which the two discussed exchanging a sum of money and meeting at the motel, according to court documents.

Police have documents showing Dunmeyer withdrew the sum the two discussed from his bank account and surveillance footage showing him driving a motorcycle up to the motel and entering the room where the body was found, also according to court documents. The video also shows him leaving the room a short time later, the documents state. The video also shows that no one else entered the room until the person or people that found the body, police wrote in the documents.

The 82nd Airborne Division’s public affairs office released the following statement:

“We can confirm Chandler Ari Dunmeyer is a soldier at Ft. Bragg. The 82nd airborne division is cooperating with civilian authorities on the matter.”

Myrtle Beach police say officials at Fort Bragg and the Fayetteville Police Department assisted in the investigation.

The Myrtle Beach Police Department is asking anyone with information about the killing to call them at (843) 918-1382.