GREENVILLE, SC (WSPA) – Greenville’s parking services office is headed to a new location.

According to a City of Greenville news release, parking services is moving to 516 Rutherford St. and will officially open on Thursday, Feb. 1 at 8 a.m.

The new location will be open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.

The Parking Services Division oversees all of the city’s parking facilities and enforces parking regulations in the Central Business District.