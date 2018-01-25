Marchers chant ‘We want justice’ on 3-year anniversary of teen’s unsolved homicide

Related Coverage New tips on murder of Greenville teen on anniversary

GREENVILLE, SC – Three years and still no answers.

Deborah Golden sat inside her home at the Heritage Community Apartments Thursday night, listening to marchers take the streets on the anniversary of 16-year-old Cobey Smith’s murder.

“Cobey was just like a son of mine. He would come here everyday after school and ask if there was anything he could do for me,” remembered Golden.

Deborah spoke to 7 News as community members rallied outside her home for a vigil.

She explained that she knew Cobey Smith well, and vividly remembered the night his life was taken on Sliding Rock Creek Greenway in Greenville.

“I was talking to a friend on the telephone and I heard some shots, I heard a shot,” she said.

Detective Bradley Lusk of the Greenville Police Department, aso remembered.

He took on the case after it was declared a homicide.

“We worked frantically with the tips we had and that has continued throughout today.”

With tips coming in only once in a while, local activists made a strong push for anyone with information about the case to come forward.

“We want to make sure that they get that other piece that they need to put those people behind bars where they belong,” said Jack Logan, founder of Put Down the Guns Now Young People.

While members of a local boot camp held candles and prayed at the vigil, neighbors like Golden sat inside, continuing to wait for answers.

“We all need closure from that. We need closure,” said Golden.