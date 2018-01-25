1 suspect arrested in ‘heavily armed’ bank robbery in NC

LUMBERTON, NC (WSPA) – Lumberton Police have arrested one suspect accused of being part of a heavily armed group that held up a bank.

Jeramie Ross Vaughn is charged with robbery with a dangerous weapon, conspiracy to robbery with a dangerous weapon, possession of firearm by a convicted felon, two counts of 2nd degree kidnapping and five counts of assault on law enforcement officers with a firearm.

The FBI reports Vaughn, 29, from Whiteville is being held on $175,000 bond at the Robeson County Detention Center. He’s scheduled to be in court Thursday.

Three other people are accused in the robbery and a shootout later with police.